Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund (NYSE:CAF) Shares Gap Down to $24.14

Shares of Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CAF) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $24.14, but opened at $22.48. Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund shares last traded at $22.14, with a volume of 1,056 shares traded.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $23.25 and a 200-day moving average of $21.55.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 18th will be paid a dividend of $2.305 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 1%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CAF. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,058,738 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $64,600,000 after acquiring an additional 347,602 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisors LLC boosted its position in Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund by 195.3% during the second quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC now owns 205,337 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,006,000 after acquiring an additional 135,809 shares during the last quarter. Matisse Capital raised its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund by 20.5% in the 3rd quarter. Matisse Capital now owns 559,149 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $11,809,000 after acquiring an additional 95,000 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund by 321.6% during the 3rd quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 88,967 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,879,000 after acquiring an additional 67,865 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Endowment Management LP raised its position in Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund by 73.0% in the 2nd quarter. Global Endowment Management LP now owns 86,500 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,688,000 after purchasing an additional 36,500 shares during the last quarter.

Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund Company Profile (NYSE:CAF)

Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund, Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Morgan Stanley Investment Management Inc It is co-managed by Morgan Stanley Investment Management Company. The fund invests in the public equity markets of China. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

