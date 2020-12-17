Morgan Stanley Raises Inphi (NASDAQ:IPHI) Price Target to $169.00

Inphi (NASDAQ:IPHI) had its price objective upped by Morgan Stanley from $159.00 to $169.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on IPHI. Craig Hallum cut Inphi from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Inphi from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. ValuEngine cut Inphi from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price objective on Inphi from $160.00 to $158.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Inphi currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $167.33.

Shares of Inphi stock opened at $154.93 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $8.07 billion, a PE ratio of -120.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The business has a 50 day moving average of $147.15. Inphi has a one year low of $55.72 and a one year high of $157.10.

Inphi (NASDAQ:IPHI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $180.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $180.59 million. Inphi had a positive return on equity of 15.33% and a negative net margin of 10.22%. Equities analysts expect that Inphi will post 1.29 EPS for the current year.

Inphi Corporation provides high-speed analog and mixed signal semiconductor solutions for the communications, datacenter, and computing markets in China, the United States, Thailand, and internationally. Its analog and mixed signal semiconductor solutions offer high signal integrity at various data speeds and reduce system power consumption.

