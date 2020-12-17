Morgan Stanley Raises QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) Price Target to $171.00

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) had its target price boosted by Morgan Stanley from $159.00 to $171.00 in a report issued on Monday, Anlyst Ratings reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the wireless technology company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on QCOM. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of QUALCOMM from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Oppenheimer restated a hold rating on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of QUALCOMM to an equal weight rating and increased their price objective for the company from $120.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of QUALCOMM from an underperform rating to an outperform rating and set a $140.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $143.31.

QCOM opened at $149.74 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $143.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $115.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.67, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.67. The firm has a market cap of $169.36 billion, a PE ratio of 63.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.34. QUALCOMM has a 1 year low of $58.00 and a 1 year high of $161.07.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The wireless technology company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.28. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 78.39% and a net margin of 13.72%. The firm had revenue of $6.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.94 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. QUALCOMM’s quarterly revenue was up 35.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM will post 3.2 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 3rd will be issued a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 2nd. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 91.55%.

In other news, President Cristiano R. Amon sold 73,220 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.72, for a total value of $10,889,278.40. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 50,753 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,547,986.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Alexander H. Rogers sold 5,526 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.48, for a total transaction of $787,344.48. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 29,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,242,911.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 176,650 shares of company stock valued at $25,442,926 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Burney Co. increased its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 9.3% during the third quarter. Burney Co. now owns 16,364 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,926,000 after acquiring an additional 1,388 shares during the period. Nvwm LLC grew its stake in QUALCOMM by 1.7% in the third quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 6,843 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $805,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in QUALCOMM by 6.1% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 102,562 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $12,069,000 after purchasing an additional 5,911 shares in the last quarter. Matarin Capital Management LLC bought a new position in QUALCOMM in the third quarter worth approximately $3,345,000. Finally, Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in QUALCOMM by 47.0% in the third quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,784 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $872,000 after purchasing an additional 2,169 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.79% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies and products are used in mobile devices and other wireless products, including network equipment, broadband gateway equipment, consumer electronic devices, and other connected devices worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI).

