Morgan Stanley Raises Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) Price Target to $155.00

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) had its price objective raised by Morgan Stanley from $147.00 to $155.00 in a report published on Monday morning, AnalystRatings.net reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock.

SWKS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. They set a buy rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $150.62.

Shares of NASDAQ SWKS opened at $147.54 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $24.50 billion, a PE ratio of 32.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $142.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $139.48. Skyworks Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $67.90 and a fifty-two week high of $158.61.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $956.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $840.61 million. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 24.13% and a return on equity of 20.73%. Skyworks Solutions’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.52 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Skyworks Solutions will post 4.92 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 19th were paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 18th. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.03%.

In other Skyworks Solutions news, SVP Robert John Terry sold 1,037 shares of Skyworks Solutions stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.71, for a total transaction of $156,286.27. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 17,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,701,627.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Liam Griffin sold 13,800 shares of Skyworks Solutions stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.69, for a total transaction of $1,886,322.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,963 shares in the company, valued at $7,922,962.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 57,294 shares of company stock worth $8,148,051. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SWKS. Clarius Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the third quarter valued at about $217,000. Clough Capital Partners L P acquired a new stake in Skyworks Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $9,300,000. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its position in Skyworks Solutions by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 1,751 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $255,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. Thames Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the second quarter worth $4,075,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 100.0% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 38,104 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $4,860,000 after acquiring an additional 19,052 shares in the last quarter. 76.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Skyworks Solutions

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property worldwide. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, LED drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators, as well as wireless radio integrated circuits.

