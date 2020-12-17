Morgan Stanley Reaffirms Overweight Rating for Evonik Industries (OTCMKTS:EVKIF)

Evonik Industries (OTCMKTS:EVKIF)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on EVKIF. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Evonik Industries from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. UBS Group reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Evonik Industries in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut Evonik Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

EVKIF stock remained flat at $$32.16 during midday trading on Thursday. Evonik Industries has a fifty-two week low of $17.32 and a fifty-two week high of $32.16. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $28.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.49.

About Evonik Industries

Evonik Industries AG engages in the specialty chemicals business. It operates through Nutrition & Care, Resource Efficiency, Performance Materials, and Services segments. The Nutrition & Care segment offers specialty chemicals, including amphoteric surfactants, ceramides, phytosphingosines, oleochemicals, quaternary derivatives, polyurethane additives, organically modified silicones, superabsorbents, amino acids and amino acid derivatives, synthesis products, pharmaceutical polymers, and DL-methionine for use in consumer goods, animal nutrition, and healthcare products.

