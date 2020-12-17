Morningstar (NASDAQ:MORN) Reaches New 1-Year High at $217.87

Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $217.87 and last traded at $217.26, with a volume of 758 shares. The stock had previously closed at $213.08.

Separately, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Morningstar from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th.

Get Morningstar alerts:

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $201.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $169.83. The firm has a market cap of $9.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.35 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

Morningstar (NASDAQ:MORN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $357.20 million for the quarter. Morningstar had a net margin of 13.11% and a return on equity of 18.79%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 4th will be paid a $0.315 dividend. This is an increase from Morningstar’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 31st. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%.

In related news, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 141 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.26, for a total value of $28,518.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 19,556,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,955,507,803. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Gail S. Landis sold 1,382 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.72, for a total value of $262,193.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $751,860.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 333,322 shares of company stock worth $63,741,111. 49.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Morningstar by 1.4% in the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,807,497 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $254,804,000 after purchasing an additional 25,528 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Morningstar by 0.3% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 828,027 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $131,904,000 after purchasing an additional 2,607 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Morningstar by 27.2% in the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 822,991 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $132,181,000 after purchasing an additional 176,136 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in Morningstar by 22,651.3% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 404,519 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,684,000 after purchasing an additional 402,741 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Morningstar by 13.0% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 251,797 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,495,000 after acquiring an additional 28,911 shares during the period. 43.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Morningstar (NASDAQ:MORN)

Morningstar, Inc provides independent investment research services in North America, Europe, Australia, Canada, Asia, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It offers web-based tools; investment data, fundamental equity research, manager research, credit ratings, and private capital markets research services; and investment offerings, including managed investment products, publicly listed companies, fixed income securities, private capital markets, and real-time global market data for financial advisors, asset managers, retirement plan providers and sponsors, and individual and institutional investors.

Further Reading: Why does a company issue an IPO?



Receive News & Ratings for Morningstar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morningstar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.