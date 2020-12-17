Mountain Province Diamonds Inc. (MPVD.TO) (TSE:MPVD) Stock Price Up 12.8%

Mountain Province Diamonds Inc. (MPVD.TO) (TSE:MPVD)’s share price rose 12.8% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$0.55 and last traded at C$0.53. Approximately 226,352 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 19% from the average daily volume of 190,675 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.47.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 162.29. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.37. The stock has a market capitalization of C$119.94 million and a P/E ratio of -0.52.

About Mountain Province Diamonds Inc. (MPVD.TO) (TSE:MPVD)

Mountain Province Diamonds Inc, through its subsidiaries, focuses on the mining and marketing of rough diamonds worldwide. Its primary asset is its 49% interest in the Gahcho KuÃ© diamond; and holds a 100% interest in the Kennady North Project consisting of 22 federal leases and 58 claims covering an area of 67,164 hectares located in the Northwest Territories, Canada.

