MovieBloc (MBL) Market Cap Hits $15.51 Million

MovieBloc (CURRENCY:MBL) traded 12% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on December 17th. MovieBloc has a total market capitalization of $15.51 million and $19.03 million worth of MovieBloc was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, MovieBloc has traded up 28.9% against the U.S. dollar. One MovieBloc token can currently be purchased for about $0.0020 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular exchanges including Gate.io and Upbit.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get MovieBloc alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 23.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00002468 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004382 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.58 or 0.00024464 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.26 or 0.00137041 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $182.96 or 0.00802150 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.51 or 0.00164458 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $88.07 or 0.00386108 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $29.07 or 0.00127444 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $18.37 or 0.00080527 BTC.

About MovieBloc

MovieBloc’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,602,813,223 tokens. MovieBloc’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. MovieBloc’s official message board is medium.com/moviebloc. MovieBloc’s official website is moviebloc.io.

MovieBloc Token Trading

MovieBloc can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit and Gate.io. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MovieBloc directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MovieBloc should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MovieBloc using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for MovieBloc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MovieBloc and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.