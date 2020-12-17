mStable USD (MUSD) Market Capitalization Hits $28.77 Million

mStable USD (CURRENCY:MUSD) traded up 1.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on December 17th. In the last week, mStable USD has traded 1.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. mStable USD has a market cap of $28.77 million and approximately $691,016.00 worth of mStable USD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One mStable USD token can now be bought for about $1.01 or 0.00004293 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

mStable USD Token Profile

mStable USD (CRYPTO:MUSD) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on January 5th, 2018. mStable USD’s total supply is 28,412,049 tokens. mStable USD’s official Twitter account is @musdcoin. The official message board for mStable USD is medium.com/mstable. mStable USD’s official website is mstable.org.

mStable USD Token Trading

mStable USD can be bought or sold on cryptocurrency exchanges. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as mStable USD directly using US dollars.

