MTS Systems (NASDAQ:MTSC) Stock Rating Lowered by TheStreet

TheStreet downgraded shares of MTS Systems (NASDAQ:MTSC) from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research note published on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub upgraded MTS Systems from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. ValuEngine cut MTS Systems from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Monday, September 21st. Colliers Securities cut MTS Systems from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut MTS Systems from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $31.50.

NASDAQ MTSC opened at $58.30 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.57. MTS Systems has a twelve month low of $13.15 and a twelve month high of $58.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The company has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.49, a PEG ratio of 6.50 and a beta of 1.81.

MTS Systems (NASDAQ:MTSC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 14th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.67. MTS Systems had a return on equity of 5.76% and a net margin of 1.61%. The business had revenue of $215.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $202.30 million. The business’s revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of MTS Systems by 1.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,993,710 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $57,210,000 after purchasing an additional 42,623 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in MTS Systems by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 707,339 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $13,517,000 after acquiring an additional 3,185 shares during the last quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. raised its holdings in MTS Systems by 15.4% in the 3rd quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 643,528 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $12,308,000 after acquiring an additional 85,661 shares during the last quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in MTS Systems by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 452,176 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $8,641,000 after acquiring an additional 16,380 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in MTS Systems by 27.3% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 250,751 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $4,792,000 after acquiring an additional 53,709 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.42% of the company’s stock.

About MTS Systems

MTS Systems Corporation supplies test systems, motion simulators, and sensors in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company's Test & Simulation segment offers road simulators and component test systems, vehicle performance test systems, vehicle dynamics simulators, electrical motors and energy recovery systems, tire performance and rolling resistance measurement systems, and moving ground-plane systems and balances.

