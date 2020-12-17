NAGA (NGC) One Day Volume Tops $6,590.00

NAGA (CURRENCY:NGC) traded 0.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on December 17th. One NAGA token can currently be bought for $0.0655 or 0.00000288 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Sistemkoin, IDEX, Bittrex and Upbit. NAGA has a market capitalization of $4.72 million and $6,590.00 worth of NAGA was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, NAGA has traded up 45.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $13.63 or 0.00059834 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0669 or 0.00000294 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $83.92 or 0.00368369 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000051 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00003651 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.03 or 0.00017679 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004385 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.21 or 0.00022851 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

NAGA Token Profile

NAGA (CRYPTO:NGC) is a token. Its launch date was November 4th, 2017. NAGA’s total supply is 77,910,266 tokens and its circulating supply is 71,960,165 tokens. NAGA’s official Twitter account is @naga_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here. NAGA’s official website is www.thenagacoin.com.

NAGA Token Trading

NAGA can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, IDEX, Upbit, Sistemkoin and HitBTC. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NAGA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NAGA should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy NAGA using one of the exchanges listed above.

