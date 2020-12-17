NanoString Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG) Director Robert Hershberg Sells 1,500 Shares of Stock

NanoString Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG) Director Robert Hershberg sold 1,500 shares of NanoString Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.33, for a total transaction of $103,995.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $235,028.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Robert Hershberg also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, October 15th, Robert Hershberg sold 1,500 shares of NanoString Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.35, for a total transaction of $59,025.00.

Shares of NSTG opened at $67.95 on Thursday. NanoString Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.85 and a 1-year high of $72.50. The company has a 50-day moving average of $49.36 and a 200 day moving average of $40.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.74 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 8.94 and a quick ratio of 8.12.

NanoString Technologies (NASDAQ:NSTG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by $0.05. NanoString Technologies had a negative net margin of 53.47% and a negative return on equity of 68.96%. The company had revenue of $31.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.13 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that NanoString Technologies, Inc. will post -2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NSTG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of NanoString Technologies from $33.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of NanoString Technologies from $45.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of NanoString Technologies from $44.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of NanoString Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. NanoString Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.17.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of NanoString Technologies by 87.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,631,792 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $165,293,000 after acquiring an additional 2,634,024 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of NanoString Technologies by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 3,822,106 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $170,848,000 after purchasing an additional 337,295 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NanoString Technologies by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,604,969 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $161,143,000 after purchasing an additional 52,455 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NanoString Technologies by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,977,018 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $58,026,000 after purchasing an additional 177,194 shares during the period. Finally, Polar Capital LLP lifted its stake in shares of NanoString Technologies by 70.0% in the 3rd quarter. Polar Capital LLP now owns 850,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $37,995,000 after purchasing an additional 350,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.22% of the company’s stock.

NanoString Technologies Company Profile

NanoString Technologies, Inc provides life science tools for translational research and molecular diagnostic products worldwide. The company offers nCounter Analysis System, an automated, multi-application, digital detection, and counting system. It provides nCounter MAX and FLEX systems that include Prep Station, an automated liquid handling component that processes and prepares samples for data collection; and nCounter Digital Analyzer, which collects data from samples by taking images of the immobilized fluorescent reporters in the sample cartridge and processing the data into output files.

