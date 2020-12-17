National Bank Financial Cuts Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. (KL.TO) (TSE:KL) Price Target to C$71.00

Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. (KL.TO) (TSE:KL) had its price objective decreased by National Bank Financial from C$72.00 to C$71.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. (KL.TO)’s FY2021 earnings at $4.80 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.49 EPS.

KL has been the subject of several other research reports. Bank of America decreased their target price on Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. (KL.TO) from C$88.00 to C$85.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. TD Securities reduced their price objective on Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. (KL.TO) from C$89.00 to C$84.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Eight Capital raised their price objective on Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. (KL.TO) from C$80.00 to C$95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. (KL.TO) from C$70.00 to C$68.00 in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. (KL.TO) from C$100.00 to C$85.00 in a research note on Monday.

TSE KL opened at C$53.34 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$55.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$61.30. Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. has a one year low of C$25.67 and a one year high of C$76.43. The stock has a market capitalization of C$14.56 billion and a P/E ratio of 18.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 1.79.

Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. (KL.TO) (TSE:KL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported C$1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$1.20 by C$0.01. The business had revenue of C$843.30 million for the quarter. Equities analysts expect that Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. will post 4.0199999 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 14th will be given a dividend of $0.1875 per share. This is a boost from Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. (KL.TO)’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. (KL.TO)’s payout ratio is presently 15.35%.

Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. (KL.TO) Company Profile

Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold properties. The company's principal properties include the Fosterville Mine located in the State of Victoria, Australia; and Macassa Mine situated in the Municipality of Kirkland Lake, Ontario, Canada.

