National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI) Director Purchases $135,500.00 in Stock

National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI) Director Robert G. Adams purchased 2,000 shares of National Health Investors stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $67.75 per share, with a total value of $135,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

National Health Investors stock opened at $68.82 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 13.13 and a quick ratio of 13.13. National Health Investors, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.37 and a fifty-two week high of $91.12. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.15 and a beta of 0.85.

National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by ($0.48). National Health Investors had a net margin of 56.94% and a return on equity of 12.64%. The business had revenue of $84.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.87 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.42 earnings per share. National Health Investors’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that National Health Investors, Inc. will post 5.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $1.102 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $4.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.41%. National Health Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 80.18%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of National Health Investors by 93.3% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 59,817 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,578,000 after acquiring an additional 28,865 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in National Health Investors by 1.9% during the third quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 129,225 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,788,000 after purchasing an additional 2,468 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in National Health Investors by 18.8% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 230,276 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,879,000 after acquiring an additional 36,485 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in National Health Investors by 16.9% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 99,520 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,043,000 after acquiring an additional 14,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in National Health Investors by 39.6% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 15,132 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $919,000 after acquiring an additional 4,290 shares in the last quarter. 62.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp raised shares of National Health Investors from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of National Health Investors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of National Health Investors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 price target on shares of National Health Investors in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of National Health Investors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a hold rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.88.

National Health Investors Company Profile

Incorporated in 1991, National Health Investors, Inc (NYSE: NHI) is a real estate investment trust specializing in sale-leaseback, joint-venture, mortgage and mezzanine financing of need-driven and discretionary senior housing and medical investments. NHI's portfolio consists of independent, assisted and memory care communities, entrance-fee retirement communities, skilled nursing facilities, medical office buildings and specialty hospitals.

