National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) Rating Increased to Hold at BidaskClub

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) was upgraded by stock analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock in a report on Saturday, December 5th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.00.

Get National Storage Affiliates Trust alerts:

National Storage Affiliates Trust stock opened at $34.74 on Tuesday. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a fifty-two week low of $19.34 and a fifty-two week high of $38.22. The stock has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a PE ratio of 78.96 and a beta of 0.36. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.41.

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.26). National Storage Affiliates Trust had a return on equity of 3.72% and a net margin of 10.42%. The firm had revenue of $109.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $106.15 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that National Storage Affiliates Trust will post 1.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other National Storage Affiliates Trust news, Director Mourick Mark Van sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.75, for a total transaction of $73,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 12.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust during the second quarter valued at about $46,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust during the second quarter valued at about $49,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust during the second quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its holdings in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 21.6% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,886 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. 72.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About National Storage Affiliates Trust

National Storage Affiliates Trust is a Maryland real estate investment trust focused on the ownership, operation and acquisition of self storage properties located within the top 100 metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. As of September 30, 2020, the Company held ownership interests in and operated 788 self storage properties located in 35 states and Puerto Rico with approximately 49.5 million rentable square feet.

Further Reading: Backdoor Roth IRA Conversion and Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for National Storage Affiliates Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Storage Affiliates Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.