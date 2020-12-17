Naturgy Energy Group, S.A. (OTCMKTS:GASNY) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Naturgy Energy Group, S.A. (OTCMKTS:GASNY) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on GASNY shares. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Naturgy Energy Group from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 28th. HSBC cut shares of Naturgy Energy Group from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Naturgy Energy Group in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Naturgy Energy Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th.

Naturgy Energy Group stock opened at $4.58 on Monday. Naturgy Energy Group has a fifty-two week low of $3.05 and a fifty-two week high of $5.28. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.99.

The business also recently disclosed a Variable dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 10th were given a $0.083 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 9th.

About Naturgy Energy Group

Naturgy Energy Group, SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the supply, liquefaction, regasification, transport, storage, distribution, and sale of natural gas in Spain and internationally. The company operates through Gas and Electricity, EMEA Infrastructures, Latin America South Zone Infrastructures, Latin America North Zone Infrastructures, and Rest segments.

