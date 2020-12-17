Nautilus, Inc. (NYSE:NLS) Director Anne Saunders Sells 4,000 Shares

Nautilus, Inc. (NYSE:NLS) Director Anne Saunders sold 4,000 shares of Nautilus stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.72, for a total transaction of $70,880.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $682,255.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

NYSE:NLS opened at $17.99 on Thursday. Nautilus, Inc. has a one year low of $1.20 and a one year high of $28.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.86. The firm has a market cap of $544.36 million, a P/E ratio of 16.97 and a beta of 1.80. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.05.

Nautilus (NYSE:NLS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The specialty retailer reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.50. Nautilus had a net margin of 7.36% and a return on equity of 51.32%. The business had revenue of $155.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.27 million. On average, research analysts predict that Nautilus, Inc. will post 2.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have issued reports on NLS. TheStreet raised shares of Nautilus from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. Roth Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Nautilus from $19.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Nautilus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. ValuEngine cut shares of Nautilus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on shares of Nautilus from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.07.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Nautilus during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Nautilus during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in shares of Nautilus by 451.3% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,742 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,426 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in shares of Nautilus during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $70,000. Finally, Cambria Investment Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Nautilus during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $100,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.76% of the company’s stock.

Nautilus, Inc, a fitness solutions company, designs, develops, sources, and markets cardio and strength fitness products, and related accessories for consumer and commercial use in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Direct and Retail. It offers specialized cardio products, treadmills, ellipticals, bike products, strength products, home gyms, dumbbells, and kettlebells primarily under the Nautilus, Bowflex, Octane Fitness, Schwinn, and Universal brands, as well as fitness digital platform under the JRNY brand.

