Needham & Company LLC Begins Coverage on Telos (NYSE:TLS)

Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Telos (NYSE:TLS) in a research report report published on Monday morning, AR Network reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Telos in a research note on Monday. They set an outperform rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Telos presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $29.75.

NYSE TLS opened at $23.50 on Monday. Telos has a fifty-two week low of $18.08 and a fifty-two week high of $24.83.

In other Telos news, Director John W. Maluda purchased 441 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $7,497.00 per share, for a total transaction of $3,306,177.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 63,930 shares in the company, valued at $479,283,210. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Telos Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) solutions and services worldwide. The company offers solutions that secure cyberspace, the cloud environment, and the people and operations of the enterprise. It provides Xacta, a premier solution for continuous assessment and authorization, which is used by the department of defense (DoD), intelligence communities, and civilian government, as well as by commercial businesses; enterprise cloud services, including engineering, migration, security, and managed services; and Telos Ghost, a cybersecurity solution that gives organizations an anonymous way to do business, connect with global resources, and conduct research online for intelligence gathering, cyber threat protection, securing critical infrastructure, and protecting communications and applications.

