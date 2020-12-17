Needham & Company LLC Reaffirms Buy Rating for Zogenix (NASDAQ:ZGNX)

Needham & Company LLC reiterated their buy rating on shares of Zogenix (NASDAQ:ZGNX) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Zogenix from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Saturday, November 14th. Raymond James began coverage on Zogenix in a research report on Monday, August 24th. They set a market perform rating on the stock. BidaskClub raised Zogenix from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a buy rating and set a $64.00 price target on shares of Zogenix in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Zogenix has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $49.13.

Shares of ZGNX opened at $20.00 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.10 and a beta of 1.60. Zogenix has a twelve month low of $16.65 and a twelve month high of $57.22. The company has a 50 day moving average of $21.16 and a 200-day moving average of $23.77.

Zogenix (NASDAQ:ZGNX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($1.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.01) by ($0.07). Zogenix had a negative return on equity of 53.91% and a negative net margin of 8,758.48%. The firm had revenue of $2.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.35 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($6.75) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 354.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Zogenix will post -3.55 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Renee P. Tannenbaum sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.74, for a total value of $311,100.00. Also, Director Cam L. Garner bought 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $20.13 per share, for a total transaction of $161,040.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ZGNX. Glenmede Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in shares of Zogenix during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Zogenix during the 1st quarter valued at about $193,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Zogenix during the 3rd quarter valued at about $65,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of Zogenix by 47.8% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 1,275 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of Zogenix by 35.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 1,284 shares during the period. 96.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Zogenix

Zogenix, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes transformative therapies to enhance the lives of patients and their families living with rare diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is the Fintepla, a low-dose fenfluramine, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of seizures associated with Dravet syndrome and Lennox-Gastaut syndrome (LGS); and which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of other rare epileptic syndromes and diseases.

