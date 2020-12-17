Neil Gagnon Sells 500 Shares of General Finance Co. (NASDAQ:GFN) Stock

General Finance Co. (NASDAQ:GFN) major shareholder Neil Gagnon sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.06, for a total transaction of $50,030.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,419,150.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Neil Gagnon also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, December 10th, Neil Gagnon sold 1,023 shares of General Finance stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.02, for a total value of $102,320.46.

On Tuesday, December 8th, Neil Gagnon sold 1,585 shares of General Finance stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.10, for a total value of $158,658.50.

On Wednesday, December 2nd, Neil Gagnon sold 513 shares of General Finance stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.21, for a total value of $51,407.73.

NASDAQ:GFN opened at $8.66 on Thursday. General Finance Co. has a 52-week low of $4.62 and a 52-week high of $11.24. The business’s fifty day moving average is $7.92 and its 200 day moving average is $6.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market cap of $261.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 144.33, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.21.

General Finance (NASDAQ:GFN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The business services provider reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.07. General Finance had a return on equity of 18.87% and a net margin of 1.74%. The business had revenue of $82.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.10 million. Equities analysts predict that General Finance Co. will post 0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GFN. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of General Finance during the first quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of General Finance by 177.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,501 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 4,798 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of General Finance by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 97,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $617,000 after purchasing an additional 5,800 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in General Finance by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 779,642 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,935,000 after acquiring an additional 10,422 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP increased its holdings in shares of General Finance by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 559,606 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,542,000 after buying an additional 48,192 shares during the last quarter. 23.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine upgraded General Finance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised General Finance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.75 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded General Finance from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. General Finance presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.38.

About General Finance

General Finance Corporation, a specialty rental services company, provides portable storage, modular space, and liquid containment solutions in North America and the Asia-Pacific regions. The company's portable storage products include storage containers for classroom equipment storage, construction equipment and tool storage, disaster shelters, landscaping sheds, recreational equipment storage, and retail inventory storage applications; and freight containers used in freight transportation.

