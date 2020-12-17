Neo (NEO) Trading Up 12.7% This Week

Neo (CURRENCY:NEO) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on December 17th. Neo has a market cap of $1.29 billion and approximately $647.82 million worth of Neo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Neo coin can now be bought for about $18.34 or 0.00079037 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Neo has traded up 12.7% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 16.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00002646 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004310 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.49 or 0.00023656 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.80 or 0.00132773 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $181.17 or 0.00780969 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $38.50 or 0.00165969 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $88.11 or 0.00379816 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.80 or 0.00124133 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded 24.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000867 BTC.

About Neo

Neo’s launch date was October 17th, 2016. Neo’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 70,538,831 coins. The Reddit community for Neo is /r/NEO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Neo’s official Twitter account is @NEO_Blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Neo is neo.org.

Neo Coin Trading

Neo can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Neo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Neo using one of the exchanges listed above.

