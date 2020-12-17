NeoGames (NASDAQ:NGMS) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of NeoGames (NASDAQ:NGMS) in a research report released on Monday morning, AnalystRatings.net reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock.

NASDAQ NGMS opened at $22.63 on Monday. NeoGames has a one year low of $18.67 and a one year high of $24.27.

NeoGames SA provides a suite of iLottery technology solutions worldwide. The company offers a suite of technology solutions that include technology platforms, a range of value-added services, and a game studio with a portfolio of games for the offering of draw based games and instant tickets through personal computers, smartphones, and handheld devices.

