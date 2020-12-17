NeoGames (NASDAQ:NGMS) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Truist

Truist assumed coverage on shares of NeoGames (NASDAQ:NGMS) in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on NeoGames in a report on Monday. They set a buy rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ NGMS opened at $22.63 on Monday. NeoGames has a 1-year low of $18.67 and a 1-year high of $24.27.

NeoGames Company Profile

NeoGames SA provides a suite of iLottery technology solutions worldwide. The company offers a suite of technology solutions that include technology platforms, a range of value-added services, and a game studio with a portfolio of games for the offering of draw based games and instant tickets through personal computers, smartphones, and handheld devices.

