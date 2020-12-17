NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO) Director Sells $1,006,000.00 in Stock

NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO) Director Steven C. Jones sold 20,000 shares of NeoGenomics stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.30, for a total value of $1,006,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 72,932 shares in the company, valued at $3,668,479.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of NEO opened at $52.18 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $44.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.91. NeoGenomics, Inc. has a one year low of $20.47 and a one year high of $52.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 6.22 and a current ratio of 6.54. The stock has a market cap of $5.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,738.75 and a beta of 0.78.

Get NeoGenomics alerts:

NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The medical research company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $125.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $126.23 million. NeoGenomics had a positive return on equity of 0.71% and a negative net margin of 1.16%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.07 EPS. Analysts predict that NeoGenomics, Inc. will post -0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 18th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.13%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of NeoGenomics by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 44,833 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,654,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NeoGenomics by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 792,705 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $24,559,000 after buying an additional 98,047 shares during the period. Weld Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NeoGenomics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $207,000. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of NeoGenomics by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 236,300 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $8,717,000 after buying an additional 14,900 shares during the period. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NeoGenomics by 150.0% in the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. 86.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on NEO shares. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on NeoGenomics from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. Benchmark boosted their target price on NeoGenomics from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on NeoGenomics in a research note on Friday, August 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on NeoGenomics from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on NeoGenomics from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. NeoGenomics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.96.

NeoGenomics Company Profile

NeoGenomics, Inc operates a network of cancer-focused testing laboratories in the United States, as well as laboratories in Switzerland and Singapore. It operates in two segments, Clinical Services and Pharma Services. The company's laboratories provide genetic and molecular testing services to hospitals, pathologists, oncologists, urologists, other clinicians and researchers, pharmaceutical firms, academic centers, and other clinical laboratories.

Featured Story: What Are Treasury Bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for NeoGenomics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NeoGenomics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.