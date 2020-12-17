Nestree (EGG) Trading 12.6% Lower Over Last Week

Nestree (CURRENCY:EGG) traded down 1.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on December 17th. Nestree has a market capitalization of $7.78 million and $973,081.00 worth of Nestree was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Nestree has traded 12.6% lower against the US dollar. One Nestree token can currently be bought for about $0.0058 or 0.00000025 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Coinone and Bibox.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 14.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23,648.71 or 1.00334396 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.66 or 0.00024027 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00007831 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00002557 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004279 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 17.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.06 or 0.00017220 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000762 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded up 18.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.30 or 0.00064898 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0634 or 0.00000269 BTC.

Nestree Token Profile

Nestree (EGG) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on April 10th, 2015. Nestree’s total supply is 2,994,901,340 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,346,083,975 tokens. Nestree’s official website is www.nestree.io. Nestree’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Nestree is medium.com/nestree.

Buying and Selling Nestree

Nestree can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinone and Bibox. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nestree directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nestree should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Nestree using one of the exchanges listed above.

