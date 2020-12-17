Neumark Price Hits $0.13 (NEU)

Neumark (CURRENCY:NEU) traded down 4.7% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on December 17th. Neumark has a total market capitalization of $4.66 million and approximately $12,862.00 worth of Neumark was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Neumark token can now be bought for $0.13 or 0.00000588 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Neumark has traded 21.3% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.99 or 0.00061623 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0680 or 0.00000300 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004410 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $86.81 or 0.00382442 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000051 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00003896 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.08 or 0.00017962 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004405 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.29 or 0.00023305 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $554.28 or 0.02441854 BTC.

About Neumark

Neumark (NEU) is a token. It was first traded on November 12th, 2017. Neumark’s total supply is 67,428,653 tokens and its circulating supply is 34,910,813 tokens. The Reddit community for Neumark is /r/neufund and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Neumark is blog.neufund.org. Neumark’s official website is neufund.org. Neumark’s official Twitter account is @neufundorg and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Neumark

Neumark can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: .

