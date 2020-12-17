Neutrino USD Price Hits $1.00 (USDN)

Neutrino USD (CURRENCY:USDN) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on December 17th. One Neutrino USD token can currently be purchased for about $1.00 or 0.00004238 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Neutrino USD has traded up 0.4% against the dollar. Neutrino USD has a market cap of $126.44 million and $2.51 million worth of Neutrino USD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 19.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00002674 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004247 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.60 or 0.00023792 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.18 or 0.00132418 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $186.52 or 0.00792197 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.41 or 0.00158909 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $88.10 or 0.00374195 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.60 or 0.00079001 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $28.96 or 0.00123004 BTC.

Neutrino USD Token Profile

Neutrino USD launched on November 22nd, 2019. Neutrino USD’s total supply is 126,718,850 tokens and its circulating supply is 126,718,314 tokens. Neutrino USD’s official Twitter account is @neutrino_proto. The official message board for Neutrino USD is medium.com/@neutrinoteam. Neutrino USD’s official website is beta.neutrino.at.

Neutrino USD Token Trading

Neutrino USD can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neutrino USD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Neutrino USD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Neutrino USD using one of the exchanges listed above.

