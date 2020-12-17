Nevada Zinc Co. (NZN.V) (CVE:NZN) Sets New 12-Month High at $0.08

Nevada Zinc Co. (NZN.V) (CVE:NZN)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$0.08 and last traded at C$0.08, with a volume of 169166 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.07.

The stock has a market cap of C$6.70 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.50. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$0.06 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.06.

About Nevada Zinc Co. (NZN.V) (CVE:NZN)

Nevada Zinc Corporation, a mineral exploration company, acquires, explores for, and develops mineral properties in Canada and the United States. The company primarily explores for zinc and lead. Its flagship property is the 100% owned Lone Mountain zinc project comprising 231 claims covering an area of approximately 4,000 acres located in Nevada.

