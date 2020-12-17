Nevro (NYSE:NVRO) Sets New 12-Month High at $177.72

Nevro Corp. (NYSE:NVRO)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $177.72 and last traded at $177.64, with a volume of 1806 shares. The stock had previously closed at $173.37.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on NVRO. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Nevro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 22nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Nevro from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Nevro in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $190.00 price objective for the company. OTR Global upgraded shares of Nevro to a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Nevro from $161.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Nevro has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $158.67.

The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market capitalization of $6.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -63.74 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $163.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $141.36.

Nevro (NYSE:NVRO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.30. The company had revenue of $108.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $104.00 million. Nevro had a negative net margin of 24.46% and a negative return on equity of 30.25%. Nevro’s revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.58) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Nevro Corp. will post -2.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Michael F. Demane sold 21,432 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.35, for a total transaction of $3,222,301.20. Also, insider Niamh Louise Pellegrini sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $150,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,749 shares of company stock worth $4,056,616 over the last three months. 7.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Nevro by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,481,879 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $485,027,000 after acquiring an additional 20,130 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Nevro by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,056,650 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $365,177,000 after purchasing an additional 245,043 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC increased its position in Nevro by 36.3% during the 2nd quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 1,066,600 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $127,426,000 after purchasing an additional 284,141 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its position in Nevro by 20.4% during the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 744,703 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $103,737,000 after purchasing an additional 126,162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Nevro by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 436,253 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $60,770,000 after purchasing an additional 30,664 shares in the last quarter.

Nevro Corp., a medical device company, provides products for the patients suffering from chronic pain in the United States and internationally. The company develops and commercializes the Senza spinal cord stimulation system, an evidence-based neuromodulation platform for the treatment of chronic pain.

