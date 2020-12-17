New Fortress Energy (NASDAQ:NFE) Hits New 12-Month High at $56.56

New Fortress Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:NFE)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $56.56 and last traded at $56.51, with a volume of 3720 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $53.64.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on NFE shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of New Fortress Energy from $28.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of New Fortress Energy from $27.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Echelon Wealth Partners started coverage on shares of New Fortress Energy in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of New Fortress Energy from $30.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of New Fortress Energy from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. New Fortress Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.92.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.80 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.93.

New Fortress Energy (NASDAQ:NFE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.33). New Fortress Energy had a negative net margin of 50.42% and a negative return on equity of 17.68%. The company had revenue of $136.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $145.57 million. New Fortress Energy’s revenue was up 175.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that New Fortress Energy Inc. will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 2nd were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 1st. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. New Fortress Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -24.69%.

In related news, major shareholder Nfe Smrs Holdings Llc sold 36,060 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.52, for a total transaction of $1,352,971.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 34,701,279 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,301,991,988.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 89.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in shares of New Fortress Energy by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,323,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,073,000 after purchasing an additional 90,700 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of New Fortress Energy by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,144,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,799,000 after purchasing an additional 29,315 shares during the period. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust boosted its holdings in New Fortress Energy by 1.6% during the third quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 652,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,727,000 after buying an additional 10,027 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of New Fortress Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $21,693,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of New Fortress Energy by 25,869.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 286,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,595,000 after buying an additional 285,083 shares in the last quarter. 37.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About New Fortress Energy (NASDAQ:NFE)

New Fortress Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy infrastructure company worldwide. It funds, builds, and operates natural gas infrastructure and logistics to deliver integrated turnkey energy solutions that enhance environmental stewardship and transform local industries and communities. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in New York, New York.

