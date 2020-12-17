New Gold Inc. (NGD.TO) (TSE:NGD) Hits New 12-Month High at $3.05

New Gold Inc. (NGD.TO) (TSE:NGD) (ARCA:NGD)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$3.05 and last traded at C$3.05, with a volume of 491023 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$2.88.

NGD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on New Gold Inc. (NGD.TO) from C$3.75 to C$4.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a C$1.70 target price on shares of New Gold Inc. (NGD.TO) in a research note on Monday, September 21st. CSFB set a C$1.70 target price on shares of New Gold Inc. (NGD.TO) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 21st. Eight Capital boosted their price objective on shares of New Gold Inc. (NGD.TO) from C$2.20 to C$3.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of New Gold Inc. (NGD.TO) from C$2.10 to C$2.35 in a report on Thursday, October 8th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.11, a current ratio of 3.12 and a quick ratio of 2.56. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.01 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.49. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$2.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$2.23.

About New Gold Inc. (NGD.TO) (TSE:NGD)

New Gold Inc, an intermediate gold mining company, engages in the development and operation of mineral properties. It explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company's principal operating properties include 100% interests in the Rainy River gold-silver mine located in Ontario, Canada; and New Afton gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada.

