New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB) Stock Rating Upgraded by TheStreet

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB) was upgraded by stock analysts at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on NYCB. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of New York Community Bancorp from $12.50 to $10.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of New York Community Bancorp from $9.50 to $11.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. CSFB dropped their target price on shares of New York Community Bancorp from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of New York Community Bancorp from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. New York Community Bancorp has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.54.

NYCB opened at $10.25 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.20, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.05. New York Community Bancorp has a 1-year low of $7.72 and a 1-year high of $12.10. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39.

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23. The business had revenue of $295.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $295.45 million. New York Community Bancorp had a net margin of 23.07% and a return on equity of 6.69%. Equities analysts anticipate that New York Community Bancorp will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Hoey Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Community Bank N.A. raised its stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 2,342.9% in the third quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 4,275 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 4,100 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp in the third quarter valued at $61,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp in the second quarter valued at $65,000. 46.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About New York Community Bancorp

New York Community Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for New York Community Bank that provides banking products and services in Metro New York, New Jersey, Ohio, Florida, and Arizona. The company offers various deposit products, including interest-bearing checking and money market, savings, non-interest-bearing, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

