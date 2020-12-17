New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB) Upgraded to B at TheStreet

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB) was upgraded by equities researchers at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report released on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on NYCB. CSFB cut their price target on shares of New York Community Bancorp from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of New York Community Bancorp from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of New York Community Bancorp from $12.50 to $10.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of New York Community Bancorp from $9.50 to $11.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.54.

NYSE NYCB opened at $10.25 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.47. The stock has a market cap of $4.76 billion, a PE ratio of 12.20, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.05. New York Community Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $7.72 and a fifty-two week high of $12.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39.

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23. The firm had revenue of $295.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $295.45 million. New York Community Bancorp had a net margin of 23.07% and a return on equity of 6.69%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that New York Community Bancorp will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of New York Community Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Hoey Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of New York Community Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Community Bank N.A. grew its position in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 2,342.9% during the 3rd quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 4,275 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 4,100 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of New York Community Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of New York Community Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $65,000. 46.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About New York Community Bancorp

New York Community Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for New York Community Bank that provides banking products and services in Metro New York, New Jersey, Ohio, Florida, and Arizona. The company offers various deposit products, including interest-bearing checking and money market, savings, non-interest-bearing, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

