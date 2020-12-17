NewYorkCoin Price Down 17.1% Over Last Week (NYC)

NewYorkCoin (CURRENCY:NYC) traded 21.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on December 17th. NewYorkCoin has a total market capitalization of $1.75 million and $608.00 worth of NewYorkCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, NewYorkCoin has traded 17.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One NewYorkCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 21.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $100.25 or 0.00439510 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00005961 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded up 17.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0167 or 0.00000073 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0667 or 0.00000292 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 13.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00002973 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 18.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00003083 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0656 or 0.00000288 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0582 or 0.00000255 BTC.

NewYorkCoin Profile

NYC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on March 6th, 2014. NewYorkCoin’s total supply is 143,752,594,038 coins. The Reddit community for NewYorkCoin is /r/nycoincommunity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. NewYorkCoin’s official website is nycoin.community. NewYorkCoin’s official Twitter account is @NYCCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

NewYorkCoin Coin Trading

NewYorkCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NewYorkCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NewYorkCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NewYorkCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

