NFI Group Inc. (NFI.TO) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.21 (TSE:NFI)

NFI Group Inc. (NFI.TO) (TSE:NFI) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, December 15th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.213 per share on Friday, January 15th. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th.

Shares of NFI Group Inc. (NFI.TO) stock opened at C$24.30 on Thursday. NFI Group Inc. has a one year low of C$9.12 and a one year high of C$33.94. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$18.72 and its 200 day moving average is C$17.28. The stock has a market cap of C$1.52 billion and a P/E ratio of -11.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 219.63, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 1.77.

Get NFI Group Inc. (NFI.TO) alerts:

A number of brokerages recently commented on NFI. National Bank Financial raised their target price on NFI Group Inc. (NFI.TO) from C$21.00 to C$24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Scotiabank raised their target price on NFI Group Inc. (NFI.TO) from C$22.00 to C$23.00 in a report on Thursday, November 12th. CIBC raised their price target on NFI Group Inc. (NFI.TO) from C$21.00 to C$25.00 in a report on Monday, December 7th. Finally, ATB Capital decreased their price target on NFI Group Inc. (NFI.TO) from C$27.00 to C$22.00 in a report on Thursday, November 12th.

NFI Group Inc. (NFI.TO) Company Profile

NFI Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells buses in North America, the United Kingdom, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Manufacturing Operations and Aftermarket Operations. It offers heavy-duty transit buses under the New Flyer name; single and double-deck buses under the name Alexander Dennis Limited; motor coaches under Plaxton and MCI names; low-floor cutaway and medium-duty buses under the ARBOC brand; and aftermarket parts under the NFI Parts name.

See Also: Average Daily Trade Volume – What It Means In Stock Trading

Receive News & Ratings for NFI Group Inc. (NFI.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NFI Group Inc. (NFI.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.