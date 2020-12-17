Nisun International Enterprise Development Group (NASDAQ:NISN) Shares Up 15.1%

Nisun International Enterprise Development Group Co., Ltd (NASDAQ:NISN) rose 15.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $18.18 and last traded at $18.06. Approximately 155,756 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 102% from the average daily volume of 77,232 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.69.

Nisun International Enterprise Development Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:NISN)

Nisun International Enterprise Development Group Co, Ltd, through its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and installs valves, pumps, pipe fittings, and other products in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segment, Equipment and Engineering and Financial Services. The company offers diaphragm, angle seat, and sanitary ball valves; sanitary centrifugal and liquid-ring, and clean-in-place return pumps; and sanitary pipe fittings.

Recommended Story: How is a management fee different from a performance fee?

Receive News & Ratings for Nisun International Enterprise Development Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nisun International Enterprise Development Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.