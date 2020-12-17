nLIGHT (NASDAQ:LASR) Reaches New 12-Month High at $36.48

Shares of nLIGHT, Inc. (NASDAQ:LASR) reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $36.48 and last traded at $36.14, with a volume of 1520 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $35.27.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of nLIGHT from $26.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded nLIGHT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Northcoast Research restated a “neutral” rating on shares of nLIGHT in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded nLIGHT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.86.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -48.99 and a beta of 2.68. The company has a 50 day moving average of $29.47 and a 200-day moving average of $24.53.

nLIGHT (NASDAQ:LASR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $61.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.34 million. nLIGHT had a negative return on equity of 9.52% and a negative net margin of 13.57%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 40.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.01 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that nLIGHT, Inc. will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other nLIGHT news, CFO Ran Bareket sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.68, for a total value of $421,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 138,149 shares in the company, valued at $4,652,858.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Scott H. Keeney sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.71, for a total value of $138,550.00. Insiders sold 22,500 shares of company stock worth $672,950 over the last quarter. 5.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC raised its stake in shares of nLIGHT by 4.6% during the second quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 926,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,616,000 after purchasing an additional 40,945 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP raised its stake in shares of nLIGHT by 1.0% during the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 780,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,334,000 after purchasing an additional 8,100 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of nLIGHT during the second quarter valued at about $240,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of nLIGHT by 42.4% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 460,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,237,000 after purchasing an additional 137,087 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of nLIGHT by 20.3% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 33,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $752,000 after purchasing an additional 5,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.04% of the company’s stock.

nLIGHT, Inc designs, develops, and manufactures semiconductor and fiber lasers for industrial, microfabrication, and aerospace and defense applications. The company operates in two segments, Laser Products and Advanced Development. It also produces optical fiber products. The company markets and sells its products to original equipment manufacturers primarily through direct sales force in the United States, China, South Korea, and Finland, as well as through various independent sales representatives and distributors in Asia and Europe.

