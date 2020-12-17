Noir Trading Up 19.1% Over Last 7 Days (NOR)

Noir (CURRENCY:NOR) traded up 11.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on December 17th. Noir has a market capitalization of $216,123.12 and $310.00 worth of Noir was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Noir coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0106 or 0.00000046 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia and CoinExchange. In the last week, Noir has traded 19.1% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 30% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00002586 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004334 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.64 or 0.00024444 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.16 or 0.00135038 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $183.50 or 0.00795316 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $37.39 or 0.00162054 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $88.11 or 0.00381905 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.34 or 0.00079472 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $28.99 or 0.00125647 BTC.

Noir Profile

Noir’s total supply is 20,389,642 coins. The official website for Noir is noirofficial.org. The official message board for Noir is noirofficial.org/blog. Noir’s official Twitter account is @noircoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Noir is /r/Noirofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Noir

Noir can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Noir directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Noir should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Noir using one of the exchanges listed above.

