Nokia Oyj (HEL:NOKIA) PT Set at €3.80 by Kepler Capital Markets

Nokia Oyj (HEL:NOKIA) has been assigned a €3.80 ($4.47) price objective by equities researchers at Kepler Capital Markets in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €4.20 ($4.94) price target on shares of Nokia Oyj and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €2.90 ($3.41) price objective on shares of Nokia Oyj and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group set a €4.10 ($4.82) price objective on shares of Nokia Oyj and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Nord/LB set a €4.80 ($5.65) price objective on shares of Nokia Oyj and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €3.65 ($4.29) price objective on shares of Nokia Oyj and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Nokia Oyj presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €3.68 ($4.33).

Nokia Oyj has a 1-year low of €3.81 ($4.48) and a 1-year high of €5.95 ($7.00).

About Nokia Oyj

Nokia Oyj is a Finland-based company engaged in the network and Internet protocol (IP) infrastructure, software, and related services market. The Company’s businesses include Nokia Networks and Nokia Technologies. The Company’s segments include Ultra Broadband Networks, IP Networks and Applications, and Nokia Technologies.

