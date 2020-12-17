Noku (NOKU) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $1,100.00

Noku (CURRENCY:NOKU) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on December 17th. During the last seven days, Noku has traded 22.3% higher against the dollar. Noku has a total market cap of $3.10 million and $1,100.00 worth of Noku was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Noku token can now be bought for approximately $0.10 or 0.00000442 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $14.29 or 0.00060625 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0694 or 0.00000295 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004248 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $87.02 or 0.00369189 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000049 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00003717 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.08 or 0.00017309 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004244 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.45 or 0.00023133 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $554.38 or 0.02352061 BTC.

Noku Token Profile

Noku (NOKU) is a token. Noku’s total supply is 99,999,976 tokens and its circulating supply is 29,733,709 tokens. Noku’s official message board is medium.com/nokugroup. Noku’s official Twitter account is @NokuTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Noku is www.noku.io.

Buying and Selling Noku

Noku can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Noku directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Noku should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Noku using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

