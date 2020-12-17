noob.finance 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $16,424.00 ($NOOB)

noob.finance (CURRENCY:$NOOB) traded 9.1% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on December 17th. One noob.finance token can currently be purchased for about $3.80 or 0.00016264 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, noob.finance has traded 15.1% higher against the US dollar. noob.finance has a market capitalization of $83,149.03 and approximately $16,424.00 worth of noob.finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 24% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00002674 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004277 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.68 or 0.00024288 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.20 or 0.00133524 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $188.41 or 0.00806206 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.45 or 0.00160258 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $88.07 or 0.00376860 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $18.54 or 0.00079312 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.88 or 0.00123588 BTC.

noob.finance Profile

noob.finance’s total supply is 30,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 21,876 tokens. noob.finance’s official website is noob.finance.

noob.finance Token Trading

noob.finance can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as noob.finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire noob.finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy noob.finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

