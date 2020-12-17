Nord/LB Downgrades Fraport (OTCMKTS:FPRUY) to Sell

Fraport (OTCMKTS:FPRUY) was downgraded by investment analysts at Nord/LB from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Fraport from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. HSBC cut Fraport from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Fraport in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Fraport in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Fraport in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Shares of Fraport stock opened at $29.46 on Thursday. Fraport has a twelve month low of $16.30 and a twelve month high of $32.10. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.92.

About Fraport

Fraport AG operates airports in Germany, rest of Europe, Asia, and the United States. The company primarily focuses on the operation of Frankfurt Main airport. It operates in four segments: Aviation, Retail & Real Estate, Ground Handling, and International Activities & Services. The Aviation segment operates landside and airside infrastructure, which covers the area of airport charges.

