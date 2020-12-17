Norman R. Hames Sells 10,000 Shares of RadNet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDNT) Stock

RadNet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDNT) insider Norman R. Hames sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.92, for a total value of $189,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 412,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,796,307.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

NASDAQ:RDNT opened at $18.52 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $956.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -68.59 and a beta of 1.46. RadNet, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.81 and a 1-year high of $23.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.73. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $18.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.50.

RadNet (NASDAQ:RDNT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The medical research company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $291.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $254.68 million. RadNet had a negative return on equity of 4.28% and a negative net margin of 1.25%. RadNet’s quarterly revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.08 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that RadNet, Inc. will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. ValuEngine raised RadNet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. BidaskClub downgraded RadNet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. RadNet has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.67.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of RDNT. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of RadNet by 21.7% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 11,375 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $174,000 after acquiring an additional 2,030 shares in the last quarter. Voce Capital Management LLC increased its position in RadNet by 61.7% in the 3rd quarter. Voce Capital Management LLC now owns 228,157 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,502,000 after buying an additional 87,063 shares during the period. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. increased its position in RadNet by 19.3% in the 3rd quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 662,962 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $10,176,000 after buying an additional 107,154 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its position in RadNet by 28.4% in the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 120,058 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,843,000 after buying an additional 26,558 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in RadNet by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 280,160 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,301,000 after buying an additional 2,509 shares during the period. 67.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About RadNet

RadNet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides outpatient diagnostic imaging services in the United States. Its services include magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, positron emission tomography, nuclear medicine, mammography, ultrasound, diagnostic radiology, fluoroscopy, and other related procedures, as well as multi-modality imaging services.

