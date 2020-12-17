NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK) Shares Sold by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio cut its holdings in NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,099,593 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,215 shares during the period. Strs Ohio owned 0.19% of NortonLifeLock worth $22,915,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in NortonLifeLock by 27.2% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 181,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,779,000 after acquiring an additional 38,798 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its holdings in shares of NortonLifeLock by 1,238.8% during the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 750,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,648,000 after buying an additional 694,762 shares during the last quarter. Platform Technology Partners acquired a new stake in shares of NortonLifeLock during the 3rd quarter worth $231,000. Twinbeech Capital LP increased its holdings in shares of NortonLifeLock by 107.4% during the 3rd quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP now owns 112,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,348,000 after buying an additional 58,345 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NortonLifeLock during the 3rd quarter worth $14,701,000. Institutional investors own 87.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on NLOK shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded NortonLifeLock from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, October 12th. Argus upgraded NortonLifeLock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, August 21st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on NortonLifeLock from $27.00 to $25.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. ValuEngine upgraded NortonLifeLock from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded NortonLifeLock from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.88.

NASDAQ:NLOK opened at $20.38 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 346.50, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $19.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.84. The stock has a market cap of $12.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.03, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.75. NortonLifeLock Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.12 and a 1-year high of $28.70.

NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $626.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $621.45 million. NortonLifeLock had a net margin of 131.80% and a return on equity of 33.48%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.18 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that NortonLifeLock Inc. will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 23rd were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 20th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.45%. NortonLifeLock’s payout ratio is 66.67%.

NortonLifeLock Profile

NortonLifeLock Inc provides cyber safety solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers Norton security solutions as a subscription service providing protection for PCs, Macs, and mobile devices against malware, viruses, adware, ransomware, and other online threats on various platforms; and LifeLock identity theft protection solution that offers monitoring, alerts, and restoration services to its customers.

