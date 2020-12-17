Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Anlyst Ratings reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $200.00 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Novavax’s Q4 2020 earnings at ($1.52) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($5.91) EPS, FY2021 earnings at $33.90 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $13.51 EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on NVAX. B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of Novavax from $223.00 to $257.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on shares of Novavax from $290.00 to $207.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Novavax from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Novavax from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Novavax from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $145.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Novavax presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $171.94.

Novavax stock opened at $120.88 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $102.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $104.06. The company has a market cap of $7.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.16 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.61, a current ratio of 2.81 and a quick ratio of 2.81. Novavax has a fifty-two week low of $3.65 and a fifty-two week high of $189.40.

Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($3.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.36 by ($5.57). Novavax had a negative return on equity of 1,346.17% and a negative net margin of 133.10%. The firm had revenue of $157.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $230.56 million. Novavax’s quarterly revenue was up 6180.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Novavax will post -5.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Stanley C. Erck sold 4,112 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.80, for a total value of $443,273.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 49,606 shares in the company, valued at $5,347,526.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Gregory M. Glenn sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.30, for a total transaction of $2,757,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 46,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,130,053. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 72,185 shares of company stock valued at $7,896,576 over the last 90 days. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NVAX. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Novavax in the second quarter worth $312,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Novavax during the 2nd quarter valued at $659,000. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new position in Novavax during the 2nd quarter valued at $969,000. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Novavax during the 2nd quarter valued at $235,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank acquired a new position in Novavax during the 2nd quarter valued at $9,585,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.31% of the company’s stock.

Novavax Company Profile

Novavax, Inc, together with its subsidiary, Novavax AB, a late-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of vaccines to prevent serious infectious diseases. The company's lead vaccine candidates include ResVax, a respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) fusion (F) protein nanoparticle vaccine candidate that in Phase III clinical trial to protect infants from RSV disease through maternal immunization; and NanoFlu, which is in Phase III clinical trial for treating seasonal influenza in older adults.

