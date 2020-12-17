NOW (NYSE:DNOW) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NOW (NYSE:DNOW) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $7.00 target price on the oil and gas company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “NOW Inc. is a distributor to the energy and industrial sectors. It stocks and sells a comprehensive offering of products for the upstream, midstream, and downstream & industrial market segments. The Company offers stock keeping units, including pipe, valves and valve automation, fittings, instrumentation, mill and industrial supplies, tools, safety supplies, electrical products, drilling and production equipment, fabricated equipment, and industrial paints and coatings. NOW also provides supply chain management solutions to energy and industrial manufacturing companies around the world. It operates primarily under the DistributionNOW and Wilson Export brands. NOW Inc. is headquartered in Houston, Texas. “

Separately, Stephens began coverage on NOW in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. They set an equal weight rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $9.50.

NYSE DNOW opened at $6.69 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.88. NOW has a 12 month low of $4.03 and a 12 month high of $11.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $731.75 million, a PE ratio of -1.40 and a beta of 2.11.

NOW (NYSE:DNOW) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.07. NOW had a negative return on equity of 5.78% and a negative net margin of 26.92%. The company had revenue of $326.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $318.28 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.08 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 56.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that NOW will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in NOW by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,695,304 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $92,300,000 after buying an additional 317,716 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in NOW by 92.6% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,755,366 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $23,200,000 after buying an additional 1,324,818 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in NOW by 3,719.8% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,334,339 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,058,000 after buying an additional 1,299,407 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in NOW by 23.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,218,206 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $10,513,000 after buying an additional 232,321 shares during the period. Finally, Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of NOW in the third quarter worth approximately $4,117,000. 93.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About NOW

NOW Inc distributes downstream energy and industrial products for petroleum refining, chemical processing, LNG terminals, power generation utilities, and industrial manufacturing operations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers its products under the DistributionNOW and DNOW brand names.

