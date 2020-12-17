Nuco.cloud Hits One Day Volume of $95,205.00 (NCDT)

Nuco.cloud (CURRENCY:NCDT) traded 1.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on December 17th. Nuco.cloud has a market cap of $2.34 million and $95,205.00 worth of Nuco.cloud was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Nuco.cloud has traded up 4.9% against the US dollar. One Nuco.cloud token can currently be bought for approximately $0.36 or 0.00001537 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Nuco.cloud Profile

Nuco.cloud’s total supply is 50,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,513,196 tokens. The official website for Nuco.cloud is nuco.cloud. The official message board for Nuco.cloud is nuco.cloud/news.

Buying and Selling Nuco.cloud

Nuco.cloud can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nuco.cloud directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nuco.cloud should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Nuco.cloud using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

