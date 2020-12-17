Nucor (NYSE:NUE) Releases Q4 Earnings Guidance

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) updated its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.15-1.20 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.08. Nucor also updated its Q4 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 1.15-1.20 EPS.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on NUE. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Nucor from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Nucor from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Nucor from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Nucor from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Nucor from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $48.27.

NYSE NUE opened at $56.44 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 3.78 and a quick ratio of 2.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.33. Nucor has a 52-week low of $27.52 and a 52-week high of $57.50.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $4.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.59 billion. Nucor had a net margin of 2.15% and a return on equity of 7.21%. The firm’s revenue was down 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.90 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Nucor will post 3.02 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.405 per share. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th. This is a positive change from Nucor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.35%.

In related news, EVP David A. Sumoski sold 21,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.22, for a total transaction of $998,703.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 140,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,617,552.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP D. Chad Utermark sold 11,570 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.70, for a total transaction of $598,169.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 163,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,476,783.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Nucor

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products. It operates in three segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

