Nvwm LLC Boosts Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Nvwm LLC lifted its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,954 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises about 4.4% of Nvwm LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Nvwm LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $9,302,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AMZN. Lountzis Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Amazon.com during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Baron Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Amazon.com during the 3rd quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Pacific Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Amazon.com during the 3rd quarter valued at $54,000. 52.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

In related news, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,200.59, for a total value of $6,401,180.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 7,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,873,200.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 293 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,085.62, for a total value of $904,086.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,383,864.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,613 shares of company stock valued at $45,262,469 in the last ninety days. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AMZN. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $3,700.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $3,903.00 target price (up from $3,860.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $3,900.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their target price on Amazon.com from $3,750.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, MKM Partners boosted their price target on Amazon.com from $3,650.00 to $3,750.00 in a research report on Friday, October 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and forty-eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Amazon.com presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,587.67.

Shares of AMZN opened at $3,240.96 on Thursday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,626.03 and a 52 week high of $3,552.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market capitalization of $1.63 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.90, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.20. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $3,151.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $3,071.59.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The e-commerce giant reported $12.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.41 by $4.96. The company had revenue of $96.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $92.56 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.49% and a net margin of 4.99%. Amazon.com’s quarterly revenue was up 37.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.23 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 34.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

Featured Article: How to execute a trade ex-dividend strategy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.