NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) Given New $175.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) had its price objective upped by research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $160.00 to $175.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the semiconductor provider’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target indicates a potential upside of 11.27% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James upped their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $150.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $143.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of NXP Semiconductors from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $152.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $162.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.93.

Get NXP Semiconductors alerts:

Shares of NXPI opened at $157.28 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $150.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $128.68. NXP Semiconductors has a twelve month low of $58.41 and a twelve month high of $167.27. The stock has a market cap of $44.00 billion, a PE ratio of -296.75, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 26th. The semiconductor provider reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.14. NXP Semiconductors had a positive return on equity of 17.16% and a negative net margin of 1.70%. The firm had revenue of $2.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.27 billion. Analysts expect that NXP Semiconductors will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Chairman Peter L. Bonfield sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.93, for a total transaction of $1,895,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 14,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,279,561.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kurt Sievers sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.67, for a total value of $1,576,700.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 49,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,820,905.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 39,128 shares of company stock valued at $6,171,512. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 0.7% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 9,680,984 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $1,208,283,000 after acquiring an additional 70,791 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 101.7% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,090,780 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $694,593,000 after acquiring an additional 3,070,819 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 495.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,060,110 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $691,095,000 after acquiring an additional 5,042,268 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 6.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,108,378 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $514,255,000 after acquiring an additional 248,845 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 4.4% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,288,464 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $375,015,000 after acquiring an additional 137,939 shares during the period. 83.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About NXP Semiconductors

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors including i.MX application processors and i.MX 8 family of applications processors ; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as Near Field Communications, Ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; Radio Frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

See Also: What is a Candlestick Chart?

Receive News & Ratings for NXP Semiconductors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NXP Semiconductors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.